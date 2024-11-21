Capitals' Alex Ovechkin to miss 4-6 weeks with fractured fibula, chase for Wayne Gretzky's goal record put on hold

Washington Capitals v Utah Hockey Club SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH - NOVEMBER 18: Alex Ovechkin #8 of the Washington Capitals skates against the Utah Hockey Club on November 18, 2024 at Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/NHLI via Getty Images) (Jamie Sabau/NHLI via Getty Images)
By Sean Leahy, Yahoo Sports

Alex Ovechkin will miss the next 4-to-6 weeks with a fractured left fibula, the Washington Capitals announced on Thursday.

The Capitals captain and current NHL leading goal scorer suffered the injury during Monday night's win over the Utah Hockey Club. Ovechkin collided with Jack McBain and fell to the ice immediately. He tested the leg out with a brief skate minutes later, but later exited the game and did not return.

This story will be updated.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!