Can Paul George carry the 76ers? Plus, Lonzo Ball's return, WNBA Finals & coaches on the hot seat

On this episode of the Good Word with Goodwill, Vincent Goodwill and Isis "Ice" Young get caught up on the WNBA Finals and the NBA's preseason.

They start with the Philadelphia 76ers, who found out that Paul George's knee injury is a bone bruise and announced that Joel Embiid wouldn't be playing until the start of the regular season. More importantly, Embiid told a reporter that he likely won't play back-to-back games for the rest of his career. Vince and Ice have thoughts on big men who don't play every game.

Lonzo Ball is slated to be on an NBA court tonight for the Chicago Bulls, almost three years and three knee surgeries removed from the last time he played. Ice has been through similar knee injuries, and she talks about the mental part of recovery.

Game 3 of the WNBA Finals is tonight in Minnesota, and Ice still likes her pick of the Lynx to win it all in 5 games....or maybe even 4? Find out why she still thinks the Liberty can't keep up with the Lynx, even after their impressive game 2 victory.

When discussing which NBA team could jump from outside the playoffs into title contention, both Vinnie and Ice focused on the Memphis Grizzlies. If they can stay healthy, and if Zach Edey is the player they think he can be, this team could be really good right away.

Finally, Vinnie and Ice break down the NBA coaches starting the season on the hot seat before wondering which teams will have the most success tanking their way to the #1 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, where Cooper Flagg remains the biggest prize.

(01:15) - Can Paul George carry the 76ers?

(12:05) - Lonzo Ball's long-awaited return to the NBA

(21:00) - WNBA Finals: Liberty & Lynx tied 1-1

(28:15) - Which NBA team will jump into the playoffs this year?

(36:25) - Which NBA coaches are already on the hot seat?

(40:20) - Capture the Flagg: Who is tanking for the #1 pick?

