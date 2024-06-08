Caitlin Clark hits 7 3-pointers, ties career-high 30 points in Fever's win over Mystics

Indiana Fever v Washington Mystics WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 07: Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever shoots the ball in the second quarter against Karlie Samuelson #44 of the Washington Mystics at Capital One Arena on June 07, 2024 in Washington, DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images) (Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

This is the Caitlin Clark WNBA fans have been waiting to see.

Facing the Washington Mystics on Friday night, Clark looked like the star that brought legions of fans to women's basketball during her career at Iowa. She put on a show for a sellout crowd at Capital One Arena in D.C., showing fans daring sharpshooter who boldly took three-pointers from everywhere on the court.

The Indiana Fever guard hit seven threes (shooting 7-for-13 from behind the arc) while tying a WNBA career-high 30 points with eight rebounds, six assists and four steals in an 85–83 win over the Mystics.

CAITLIN CLARK 7TH THREE. 🔥🔥🔥



pic.twitter.com/HPKQ4Fwuli — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) June 8, 2024

Indiana won their third game of the season, while Washington remained winless at 0–10, the only WNBA club not to earn a victory in 2024.

The Mystics threw several defenders at Clark – notably Julie Vanloo, Didi Richards and Karlie Samuelson – but she frequently freed herself up with crossover dribbles and stepbacks, along with some strong screens from teammates. And it didn't matter how far back from the arc she was.

Caitlin Clark drains the stepback three from deep 🪣 pic.twitter.com/G2Gi7QrtBE — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) June 7, 2024

Caitlin Clark drains the stepback three off the inbound pass 🪣 pic.twitter.com/2yi91wuxqV — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) June 8, 2024

