Bud Black out, Three teams sweep & A weekend review | Baseball Bar-B-Cast

By Jake Mintz,Jordan Shusterman, Yahoo Sports

Bud Black is out. Jake and Jordan breakdown the Rockies' decision to fire their manager and explain why the situation was more out of his control than it may seem.

Three teams did some cleaning this weekend and swept their series, the guys dive into those.

The Rafael Devers soap opera continues. An update with what is going on in Boston and a recap of the rest of the games from the weekend.

(2:27) - Rockies fire Bud Black

(19:42) - Cardinals sweep Nationals

(25:33) - Twins sweep Giants

(29:49) - Blue Jays sweep Mariners

(36:21) - Cubs/ Mets

(41:48) - Phillies/ Guardians

(51:03) - Dodgers/ Diamondbacks

(57: 02) - Turbo Mode

(1:04:16) - The Tim Elko Story

