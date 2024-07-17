Bucks forward Khris Middleton underwent two ankle surgeries, will be ready for 2024-25 season: Report

Milwaukee Bucks' Khris Middleton (22) shoots against Houston Rockets' Jabari Smith Jr. during the second half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash) (Aaron Gash/AP)

After dealing with lingering health issues throughout the season, Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton underwent two ankle surgeries in the offseason.

The surgeries were arthroscopic clean-up procedures, according to The Athletic. Middleton first underwent surgery after the Bucks' first-round playoff exit against the Indiana Pacers. The procedure was required to clean up damage on Middleton's left ankle that he suffered back on February 6, when he landed on Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant's foot after attempting a jump shot.

“I can’t think of an ankle sprain I’ve had this bad like this,” Middleton said at the time. “I mean, after it happened, I tried to play, run it off a little bit, see if it was going to loosen up or whatever. Just didn’t. Didn’t feel comfortable. Went into the back, tried to get re-taped, and as soon as I took my shoe off, it just blew up. So, had to shut it down.”

The second of the surgeries took place in June and was minor compared to the first, addressing lingering issues with his right ankle.

Since the surgeries, Middleton has begun light court work and is expected to be fully healthy and ready for the 2024-2025 NBA season, according to The Athletic.

The left ankle injury kept Middleton off the floor for over a month, missing 16 consecutive games before returning to action on March 17. He played in 12 of the last 15 games of the regular season, missing three due to left ankle injury management.

With Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo out for the playoffs with a calf injury and guard Damian Lillard hobbled due to a lingering right Achilles strain, Middleton managed to carry the load despite having two bad ankles himself.

Against the Pacers, Middleton averaged 24.7 points, 9.2 rebounds and 4.7 assists in six games during the first round of the NBA playoffs. He exploded offensively in Game 3 of the series with a 42-point performance.

Injuries have plagued Middleton over the last couple of seasons. This past year he played in only 55 games, averaging 15 points a night while on a minutes restriction for the first half of the season. The year prior, Middleton played in only 33 games due to recovering from a left wrist surgery the previous offseason, as well as knee issues and the pesky left ankle.