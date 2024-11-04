Bucks forward Bobby Portis said his home was burglarized during loss to Cavaliers

Oklahoma City Thunder v Milwaukee Bucks MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - MARCH 24: Bobby Portis #9 of the Milwaukee Bucks looks on during the second half against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Fiserv Forum on March 24, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images) (Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Milwaukee forward Bobby Portis said that his home was burglarized on Saturday night while he was playing in the Bucks’ 114-113 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Portis shared a video on social media that appeared to show two men outside of his home on a security camera. The alleged suspects could be seen breaking glass on the front door to the home.

While Portis didn’t get into specifics, and the alleged suspects weren’t seen entering his home on the video Portis posted, he said that “many of my prized possessions were stolen.”

I consider Milwaukee my home. Last night, while I was at work, my home was burglarized, and many of my prized possessions were stolen. If you have any tips or info, please send them to info@bobbyportis.com. Rewards for info leading to recovery or arrests! pic.twitter.com/ORNYHxNC1c — Bobby BP Portis (@BPortistime) November 3, 2024

"While I was at my game yesterday, I had a home invasion and they took most of my prized possessions … Any info that leads to the return of any of my belongings will be rewarded handsomely," he said, in part.

It's unclear what was stolen specifically. Portis believes he was targeted specifically, and he has filed a police report, according to ESPN's Jamal Collier .

Portis is in his fifth season with the Bucks this fall. He’s averaged 11 points and 5.7 rebounds in six games this season, and he had 10 points and eight rebounds in Saturday’s loss. The 29-year-old, who the Chicago Bulls first selected with the No. 22 overall pick in 2015 out of Arkansas, is in the third year of a four-year, $48.5 million deal with the Bucks.

Milwaukee dropped to 1-5 on the season after Saturday's loss at Fiserv Forum. After winning their season opener against the Philadelphia 76ers, the Bucks have now lost five straight. They’ll go up against the Cavaliers again next on Monday in Cleveland.