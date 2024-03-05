Buccaneers reportedly place franchise tag on All-Pro safety Antoine Winfield Jr.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Buffalo Bills ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 26: Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers reacts to a defensive play against the Buffalo Bills during the first half at Highmark Stadium on October 26, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Rich Barnes/Getty Images) (Rich Barnes/Getty Images)

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have placed the franchise tag on All-Pro safety Antoine Winfield Jr., ESPN's Adam Schefter reports.

Per the report, the two sides continue to work on a long-term contract with the intent on getting one done.