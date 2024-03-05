Buccaneers reportedly place franchise tag on All-Pro safety Antoine Winfield Jr.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have placed the franchise tag on All-Pro safety Antoine Winfield Jr., ESPN's Adam Schefter reports.
Per the report, the two sides continue to work on a long-term contract with the intent on getting one done.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have placed the franchise tag on All-Pro safety Antoine Winfield Jr., ESPN's Adam Schefter reports.
Per the report, the two sides continue to work on a long-term contract with the intent on getting one done.
Taking Back Sunday
Win tickets to see AJR!
Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!
Check out the photos!
Help 97X #breakthestigma around mental health.
Check out Sam's blog, videos & more!