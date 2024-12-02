Buccaneers rally late in regulation and in OT to get a big win in NFC South race over Panthers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving runs for a touchdown against the Carolina Panthers during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

When the Tampa Bay Buccaneers went 4-6 before their bye week, it seemed their chances of making the playoffs were pretty slim.

But they played in the NFC South, which kept the door open.

The Atlanta Falcons might let the Buccaneers steal the division title. The Falcons lost at home to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, and then the Buccaneers got an overtime 26-23 win over the Carolina Panthers, rallying in the final 30 seconds of regulation to tie it and then forcing a huge turnover in overtime with the Panthers in field-goal range. The Buccaneers and Falcons are tied atop the NFC South at 6-6.

Mayfield left the game briefly after getting his foot stepped on following a sack in the third quarter, but returned and hit some huge passes late in the fourth down and again in overtime to get the win. He was helped by rookie running back Bucky Irving, who had a breakout performance with 152 yards rushing.

The Buccaneers aren't just alive in the NFC South. They look like the best team in the division, and someone has to win it.

Buccaneers get an injury scare

For a bit, the Buccaneers' dreams of winning a division were limping off the field.

Mayfield was sacked by Carolina Panthers linebacker Josey Jewell, then when he was on the ground he had his foot stepped on. Mayfield walked slowly to the sideline, briefly sat on the bench and then went to the medical tent, limping badly.

Mayfield was replaced on Tampa Bay's next drive by backup quarterback Kyle Trask.

Bucs QB Baker Mayfield went down in pain after this play. He walked off of the field. pic.twitter.com/yyfyJNrONy — Arye Pulli (@AryePulli) December 1, 2024

The Buccaneers entered the game just a half-game behind the Falcons for first place in the division. However, they trailed 13-10 in the third quarter when Mayfield was injured.

Mayfield came back after Trask started the drive. Then Mayfield threw an interception on his first play back in.

The Panthers were playing well, with Bryce Young having one of his best days as a pro. Nothing was really working offensively or defensively for the Buccaneers.

But on a day that they weren't necessarily at their best the Buccaneers found a way, even in the last 30 seconds when it seemed like a loss was inevitable.

Bucs take a late lead

The Buccaneers trailed at halftime but it seemed like they would find a way to win. The defense started to get some stops, and then the offense came through with its best drive of the game to take a lead.

The Buccaneers went on a 11-play, 69-yard drive that started in the third quarter and ended in the fourth quarter. Irving sealed the drive with a 6-yard touchdown, giving the Buccaneers a 17-16 lead.

The Panthers still had a shot, trailing 20-16 with a few minutes to go. The Panthers got into Buccaneers territory. Young kept making plays, leading a 60-yard drive, and then the Panthers took the lead with 30 seconds left on a 25-yard touchdown pass from Young to Adam Thielen.

The Buccaneers had a chance to answer, and did. Mayfield got Tampa Bay in position for Chase McLaughlin to try a 51-yard field goal, and he hit it to send the game to overtime.

In overtime the Buccaneers got the ball first, but a sack of Mayfield pushed Tampa Bay back and the drive stalled. McLaughlin missed a 55-yard field goal attempt and the Panthers had a chance to win. The Panthers moved into field-goal range but Chuba Hubbard lost a fumble on a run when he was stripped by lineman Anthony Nelson and Tampa Bay recovered. Mayfield hit Mike Evans for 21 yards and Rachaad White had a 38-yard run to set up a short game-winning field goal.

The Buccaneers had to fight to get the win against the Panthers. They're back in a first-place tie with the Falcons, and if they take the division they can look back at a gutsy win at Carolina as a big reason why.