Browns reportedly trading WR Amari Cooper to Bills

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper (2) runs with the ball during an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024 in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.) (Daniel Kucin Jr./AP)

The Cleveland Browns are trading wide receiver Amari Cooper to the Bills, per multiple reports, including The Athletic's Dianna Russini. The Browns are reportedly getting a third-round pick in return.

