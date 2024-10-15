Browns reportedly trading WR Amari Cooper to Bills

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper (2) runs with the ball during an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024 in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.) (Daniel Kucin Jr./AP)

By Kari Anderson, Yahoo Sports

The Cleveland Browns are trading wide receiver Amari Cooper to the Bills, per multiple reports, including The Athletic's Dianna Russini. The Browns are reportedly getting a third-round pick in return.

This story will be updated.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    Cereal For Summer

    Join 10 Tampa Bay, Cox Media and Feeding Tampa Bay as we provide Cereal, for Summer.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!