Bronny's Summer League struggles, Team USA vs. Jaylen Brown & WNBA midseason awards | Good Word with Goodwill

Subscribe to Ball Don't Lie

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube

On this episode of the Good Word with Goodwill, Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporter Vincent Goodwill is joined by Isis "Ice" Young and the show kicks off with a look at Team USA, who defeated Australia in men's basketball on Monday. We're learning a lot from these exhibitions, and now we're left to wonder if Anthony Edwards is actually their #1 offensive option and if Joel Embiid might be better coming off the bench.

Summer League in Las Vegas is underway, and Bronny James is off to a slow start. Vinnie and Ice talk about Bronny’s place in the NBA and highlight Reed Sheppard, who might be the new Rookie of the Year betting favorite.

Jalen Brunson took a discount, of sorts, to sign an extension early with the New York Knicks. Vinnie explains how it might not actually be a discount, and wonders how healthy Brunson will be when he hits free agency again.

Finally, Ice delivers some midseason WNBA awards, including Rookie of the Year, Coach of the Year, MVP, Best Team, Most Fun Team and others. Ice and Vince also wonder if A’ja Wilson is the GOAT of the WNBA or if our memories are failing us.

🖥️ Watch this full episode on YouTube

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts