Brazilian surfer appears to walk on water, and other photos from Monday and Tuesday at the 2024 Paris Olympics

TOPSHOT-SURFING-OLY-PARIS-2024 TOPSHOT - Brazil's Gabriel Medina reacts after getting a large wave in the 5th heat of the men's surfing round 3, during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, in Teahupo'o, on the French Polynesian Island of Tahiti, on July 29, 2024. (Photo by Jerome BROUILLET / AFP) / ALTERNATE CROP (Photo by JEROME BROUILLET/AFP via Getty Images) (JEROME BROUILLET/AFP via Getty Images)

After an action-packed opening weekend, the start of week one of the 2024 Paris Olympics has already provided some must-see moments and photos.

One of the standout moments of the Olympic Games so far came from Brazilian surfer Gabriel Medina (pictured above), who was photographed on July 29 celebrating mid-air after winning his heat with a score of 17.40, allowing him to advance to the quarterfinals. Medina, who failed to make the podium in the last Olympic games, is out to improve upon that performance this time around.

He and the other surfers, who are competing in the French Polynesian island of Tahiti, will have to wait a couple days to get back on the water after their next round of competition was postponed due to poor conditions. Although Paris is able to host some beach events in the city — volleyball, for example, is being played on a temporary court outside the Eiffel Tower — the surfing competitions are nearly 10,000 miles away and 12 hours behind the rest of the games.

Medals have already been passed out for several other sports so far this week, such as equestrian riding, swimming and gymnastics, in which the U.S. men’s team won a bronze medal.

The U.S. women’s gymnastics team will compete for the gold in the artistic team all-around competition on Tuesday, with Simone Biles battling a calf injury to help her team.

As of early Tuesday morning, the People's Republic of China and Japan were in the lead with six gold medals each, while the United States was still at the top of the overall leaderboard with 20 total medals. There's also an 11-way tie for the most medals by an individual.

