Blake Griffin and Dwyane Wade talk NBA Draft Lottery, Cooper Flagg, Anthony Edwards and Michael Jordan

On this episode of Good Word with Goodwill, Vince and Blake Griffin react to the Dallas Mavericks winning the NBA Draft Lottery and what Cooper Flagg could expect as the potential No.1 pick.

Later, Vince and Dwyane Wade take a look at Anthony Edward’s early success and why his slaying of legends such as LeBron James and Kevin Durant is so important.

All that and more on this episode of Good Word with Goodwill!

(1:00) NBA Draft Lottery

(2:20) What comes with being the No.1 overall pick

(5:24) Would Blake do things different in Los Angeles?

(7:08) Cooper Flagg playing under the shadow of Luka Doncic

(9:10) Jayson Tatum’s injury

(11:51) Pacers headed to the NBA Finals?

(15:03) Most physical playoffs in years

(16:29) Blake joining NBA Amazon Prime team

(20:59) Anthony Edwards similarities to D-Wade

(22:46) Edwards slaying the GOATS

(25:54) Have people forgotten how good Dwyane Wade was?

(29:23) Michael Jordan joining NBC

