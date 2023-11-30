Bills' Von Miller facing arrest warrant in domestic violence case, per report

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Buffalo Bills ORCHARD PARK, NY - OCTOBER 26: Von Miller #40 of the Buffalo Bills looks on from the sideline prior to an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Highmark Stadium on October 26, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images) (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Buffalo Bills pass rusher Von Miller is reportedly facing arrest in a domestic violence case, WFAA reported Thursday morning.

The 34-year-old is accused of assaulting his longtime girlfriend on Wednesday morning at their shared home in Dallas. Miller is from DeSoto, a nearby suburb. His arrest warrant reportedly cites the third-degree felony charge of assaulting a pregnant person. Police contacted Miller's presumed representation in hopes that they will encourage him to turn himself in, according to WFAA.

He was also investigated for domestic violence in 2021, but never charged.

Miller, an eight-time Pro Bowl linebacker, is currently on bye week with the Bills. Since the team is not scheduled to play this week, it's unclear what his status will be.

"This morning, we were made aware of an incident involving Von Miller," the Bills said in a statement. "We are in the process of gathering more information and will have no further comment at this point."

The NFL issued a statement as well:

"We are aware of the matter and have been in contact with the club," the league said. "We have no further comment at this time."

He is in the second year of a six year, $120 million contract that he signed with Buffalo after winning the 2022 Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams. $10.7 million of his 2024 compensation is fully guaranteed.

Miller tore his ACL on Thanksgiving Day last season and returned in October. He has accounted for just two tackles and a quarterback hit over eight games.

On Tuesday, Bills assistant head coach Eric Washington defended Miller amid his struggles on the field. "[Miller] is working every day under circumstances that none of us could identify with," Washington said.