Bills took Josh Allen through concussion protocol properly in Week 5, says NFL and NFLPA

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) looks to pass against the Houston Texans during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, October. 6, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) (Eric Gay/AP)

By Ian Casselberry, Yahoo Sports

Quarterback Josh Allen was correctly taken through the steps of concussion protocol during the Buffalo Bills' Week 5 loss to the Houston Texans, according to a joint statement issued by the NFL and NFL Players Association on Friday.

"The NFL and NFLPA have reviewed the reports from the Unaffiliated Neurotrauma Consultant and Booth Spotters and those reports confirm that the steps required by the concussion protocol were followed in the evaluation and clearance of Bills' quarterback Josh Allen in last Sunday's game," the statement said.

"The protocol has been jointly developed and is jointly administered by the NFL and NFLPA. Under that program the parties jointly identify, retain and train the Unaffiliated Neurotrauma Consultants and Booth Spotters.

In the fourth quarter of last Sunday's game, Allen was tackled while rolling to his right. He was grasped around the legs by Mario Edwards as Azeez Al-Shaair approached up high. As Allen fell, his head bounced off the turf.

The Bills QB did come out of the game and was evaluated in the sideline medical tent, but was allowed to return after missing just one snap. Immediately, concern was expressed by viewers that Allen hadn't been properly checked for a concussion and shouldn't have returned to the game.

Allen was on the field for five more plays during Buffalo's final two series of the game, throwing five incomplete passes in an eventual 23–20 defeat.

Following the game, Allen said that he was evaluated for an ankle injury in addition to being checked for a head injury.

"They flagged me for hitting my head, but felt good enough to go back in the game," Allen said, via ESPN.

During the week, Allen was on the Bills' injury report with left hand and left ankle issues but he participated in practice and no mention or concern was noted about a possible concussion. However, Allen was checked for concussion symptoms throughout the rest of last Sunday's game and on Monday as part of the protocol.

The Bills (3–2) face the New York Jets (2–3) for a Week 6 AFC East matchup on Monday night.

