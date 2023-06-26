Bills S Jordan Poyer cancels charity golf event due to backlash over location at Donald Trump's course

Buffalo Bills free safety Jordan Poyer (21) on the field against the Cleveland Browns during an NFL game on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 in Cleveland, O.H. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)

Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer canceled his annual golf charity event on Saturday, he announced on Instagram, after several teams and sponsors pulled out of the event.

The reasoning for the sudden issue, he said, was due to the event’s location.

Poyer’s charity event was set to take place next month at Trump National Doral Golf Club in South Florida, which is owned by former President Donald Trump.

"Unfortunately, the location of the event led to a few sponsors and golfers withdrawing at the last minute due to external pressures," Poyer wrote on Instagram. "While it's disappointing, I respect their decision. Nevertheless, we will persevere."

It’s unclear how many sponsors or teams actually withdrew from the tournament.

The event, according to the Buffalo News, was set to benefit the ECMC Foundation. Poyer described them as a "big sponsor," but the group said they were just the beneficiary of the event.

"ECMC Foundation was fortunate to be a beneficiary of Jordan Poyer's golf tournament in Florida," EMC Foundation executive director Susan Gonzalez wrote in a letter to the Buffalo News. "Although the Foundation was not a sponsor, we have had an excellent partnership with Jordan and we respect his decision to cancel his tournament; we hope he will consider supporting us in his future events."

This is not the first time that Trump has lost golf events at his courses. The PGA of America cut ties with Trump and moved the 2022 PGA Championship away from his Bedminster, New Jersey, course after the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. The R&A said earlier this month that it wouldn't host a British Open at Trump's Turnberry golf resort in Scotland while he owns it, too, something he's long strived for. Turnberry last hosted the British Open in 2009, about five years before Trump purchased the course. Trump's courses have hosted multiple LIV Golf events.

Poyer had 63 total tackles and four interceptions in 12 games with the Bills last season, his 10th in the league. The 32-year-old signed a new two-year, $12.5 million deal with the team earlier this offseason.