Bills QB Josh Allen celebrates bachelor party at TGL by meeting Tiger Woods and heckling Billy Horschel

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FLORIDA - MARCH 04: Tiger Woods of Jupiter Links Golf Club and Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills pose for a photograph after their TGL presented by SoFi match againstAtlanta Drive GC at SoFi Center on March 04, 2025 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/TGL/TGL via Getty Images)

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen went out on the links on Tuesday night for his bachelor party. The reigning NFL MVP celebrated his bachelor party at the TGL matchup between Jupiter Links GC and Atlanta Drive GC.

Allen proposed to his fiancée, actress Hailee Steinfeld, in November during a bye week. The Bills quarterback is an avid golfer, and has competed at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am multiple times.

Tuesday's bachelor squad included a handful of NFL players, with Minnesota Vikings QB Sam Darnold, Pittsburgh Steelers QB Kyle Allen and Josh Allen's Bills teammate, tight end Dalton Kincaid, joining in on the festivities.

Josh Allen took his Bach party to TGL and it’s safe to say they enjoyed it pic.twitter.com/zVmCctLo9r — claire rogers (@kclairerogers) March 5, 2025

During the match, Atlanta, led by Billy Horschel, dispatched Tiger Woods' fun-loving Jupiter Links team to advance to the semifinals.

In a postgame interview, Horschel was asked about his "cheering squad" in the stands.

"They are not my cheering squad," Horschel quipped. "They were booing me at the very beginning, but I think we brought them around."

In the end, it was no hard feelings with Horschel. The golfer posed with Allen and his friends after the matchup.

TGL, which is held at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA, has been attracting a number of celebrities. In addition to Allen and his friends, Celine Dion also attended Tuesday's match; Derek Jeter and David Ortiz attended earlier this week.

TGL will now take a break ahead of The Players Championship, and will return in two weeks for the TGL semifinals.