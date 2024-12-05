Biggest headlines of National Signing Day & Championship Week Race for the Case

By Ross Dellenger,Dan Wetzel, Yahoo Sports

Through all of the early December craziness, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and Pat Forde assemble to catch you up on National Signing Day and Conference Championship Week.

They kick off the show with the biggest headlines that came from the early signing period, including Florida's late surge, Clemson's weak class, and the overall parity in the class across college football. They then shift to the upcoming conference championship matchups, discussing the implications for the College Football Playoff.

(2:02) Early Signing Day

(37:52) Race for the Case

(39:26) Mountain West Championship

(47:29) Big 12 Championship

(54:26) SEC Championship

(58:24) Big Ten Championship

(1:02:24) ACC Championship

(1:05:40) Locks of the Week

