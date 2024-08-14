Biggest 2024 college football headlines & conference winner predictions | College Football Enquirer

By Ross Dellenger,Dan Wetzel, Yahoo Sports

Subscribe to the College Football Enquirer

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube

We're almost to the end of the 2024 offseason! With Week 0 just over a week away, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde take a peek at the slate of games next Saturday. On today's show, they also pitch the biggest headlines of the 2024 season they're most excited to see. From conference realignment to the expanded playoff, they dive into how this season will be the most momentous ever.

Additionally, the guys predict which teams will win each Power 4 conference for the SEC, Big Ten, ACC, and Big 12. Dellenger also provides context on recent news of Tennessee signing a field sponsorship deal with Pilot.

(1:55) Week 0 lookahead

(7:39) Biggest 2024 storylines

(19:08) SEC predictions

(23:54) Big Ten predictions

(32:23) ACC predictions

(39:22) Big-12 predictions

(45:40) Tennessee's field sponsorship

(56:49) People's Court: shallow sprinkle pools

Follow Dan @DanWetzel

Follow Pat @ByPatForde

Follow Ross @RossDellenger

🖥️ Watch this full episode on YouTube

Check out all the episodes of the College Football Enquirer and the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts

