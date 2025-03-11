Bengals reportedly keeping DE Joseph Ossai on 1-year deal

NFL: DEC 22 Browns at Bengals CINCINNATI, OH - DECEMBER 22: Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Joseph Ossai (58) lines up for a play during the game against the Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals on December 22, 2024, at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. (Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
By Yahoo Sports Staff, Yahoo Sports

The Cincinnati Bengals will re-sign free-agent defensive end Joseph Ossai to a one-year, $7 million contract, NFL Network reports. A three-year veteran with the Bengals, Ossai played in all 17 games last season, including three starts. He tallied five sacks, 15 quarterback hits, two forced fumbles and 46 total tackles.

Keeping Ossai seemed like a necessary move for the Bengals, who already lost fellow DE Sam Hubbard to retirement and are reportedly considering trading star DE Trey Hendrickson, who led the the NFL in sacks last season.

Ossai, at age 24, is young and cheap, making it a very doable contract for Cincinnati to absorb.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!