Bears DC Alan Williams reportedly resigned in part due to 'inappropriate activity'

Buffalo Bills v Chicago Bears CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - AUGUST 26: Defensive coordinator Alan Williams of the Chicago Bears looks on against the Buffalo Bills during the first half of a preseason game at Soldier Field on August 26, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Chicago Bears defensive coordinator Alan Williams resigned from his post earlier this week partly due to "inappropriate activity," according to ESPN's Adam Schefter .

The specific nature of the “inappropriate activity” isn’t yet known, though Schefter reported that the Bears’ human resources department was directly involved in the process that led to his resignation. There was also a digital forensic search conducted, though that is part of the team’s standard process, per the report.

Williams was not part of any criminal investigation, either. Rumors swirled earlier this week that the FBI and other law enforcement had raided the Bears' facility at Halas Hall in connection to Williams. Both the team and Williams' attorney denied those allegations. The league is also not involved , nor is former Bears defensive back-turned FBI agent Charles Tillman — who was also connected to the rumors .

Williams said in a statement that he was resigning to take “a step back and take care of my health and family.” He had missed the Bears’ loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last Sunday due to an undisclosed personal matter.

Williams, 53, was in his second season as the Bears’ defensive coordinator. He had been a defensive assistant coach in the NFL for more than two decades, and had worked with the Buccaneers, Minnesota Vikings, Indianapolis Colts and Detroit Lions before landing in Chicago.

Head coach Matt Eberflus filled in as the team’s defensive coordinator last week against the Buccaneers, and planned to do so again for their game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday afternoon.

Williams' resignation was part of a tumultuous week for the franchise. Bears quarterback Justin Fields spoke out about his struggles on Wednesday after their 0-2 start to the season. He said he "felt like I was robotic" and seemed to blame the coaching staff initially, though he walked that back later. More than $100,000 worth of equipment was reportedly stolen from a parking structure at Soldier Field overnight on Wednesday, too.

The Bears and Chiefs will square off at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday afternoon. The Chiefs, who fell in their season opener to the Detroit Lions, are coming off a 17-9 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars last week.