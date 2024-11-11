Bears coach Matt Eberflus vows 'changes and adjustments' a day after loss to Patriots prompted fan calls for his firing

New England Patriots v Chicago Bears CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - NOVEMBER 10: Head coach Matt Eberflus of the Chicago Bears looks on during the second quarter against the New England Patriots at Soldier Field on November 10, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images) (Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus vowed "changes and adjustments" on Monday, a day after announcing that "we'll look at everything" following a 19-3 loss at home to the New England Patriots.

Eberflus declined to expound on those "changes and adjustments," explaining that "we're in the process of that."

"We're less than 24 hours after the game," Eberflus said. "We're in the process of that. ... Again, there's gotta be a change and adjustment to what we're doing because we obviously lost three in a row. ...

"There will be changes, adjustments being made. I'm not gonna disclose those right now. I'm not at that point in the process."

Eberflus clarified that rookie Caleb Williams will continue as Chicago's starting quarterback.

Eberflus was asked on Sunday about potentially moving on from moving on from OC Shane Waldron. He responded on Sunday that "we'll look at everything" but declined to talk about potential specific personnel changes.

When pressed on Monday about Waldron and other potential changes, Eberflus again declined to discuss specifics while declaring "everything's on the table." He also declined to offer a timeline other than "fairly quick."

"Monday's a long day in terms of the evaluation of everything, in terms of lineup, in terms of coaching in terms of how we need to do better in that coaching," Eberflus said Monday. ... "It's important that we take time to make those decisions and make the right decisions for the Bears."

The loss to New England inspired boos and "fire Flus" chants from the Soldier Field crowd in Chicago and marked a new low for a Bears offense that has struggled in recent weeks and hasn't scored a touchdown in eight consecutive quarters.

The Bears totaled 142 yards of offense against New England with 69 passing yards and 73 yards on the ground. Williams was sacked nine times for a loss of 51 yards.

The Bears converted just one of 14 third-down attempts and tallied 11 total first downs for the game. They punted eight times and turned the ball over twice on downs on their final two possessions. Their longest drive of the second half went for 20 yards. They did this against a Patriots defense that entered Sunday ranked 25th in the league.

Chicago ranks 30th in the league in offense following Sunday's loss.