Bears CB Tyrique Stevenson won't start vs. Cardinals after boneheaded move on game-losing Hail Mary

Chicago Bears v Washington Commanders LANDOVER, MD - OCTOBER 27: Tyrique Stevenson #29 of the Chicago Bears interacts with fans during the second half of the game against the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium on October 27, 2024 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) (Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Tyrique Stevenson committed a football crime, and now he's doing the football time.

The Chicago Bears cornerback is reportedly out of the lineup on Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals, a one-week demotion he received as punishment for the completely boneheaded move he made during the team's Week 8 loss to the Washington Commanders.

Jayden Daniels, Commanders QB, made a massive Hail Mary throw in the closing seconds of last week's contentious contest between the Commanders and Bears. While Daniels was keeping the play alive for 13 seconds before making that massive throw, Stevenson was on the other side of the field, taunting the crowd and not paying attention to what was going on. That turned out to be incredibly costly, as the Hail Mary pass was successfully caught and the Commanders won 18-15.

Instantly iconic image. Perfect composition. This is beyond art. pic.twitter.com/JNRJ4GmNQz — Andy Behrens (@andybehrens) October 28, 2024

Stevenson, who has started every Bears game he's ever played, apologized the following day.

Matt Eberflus said Tyrique Stevenson was the player who was supposed to defend Noah Brown on the Hail Mary, and he apologized to the Bears this morning: "It was a really good moment for him to be able to do that, show responsibility and accountability." — Chris Emma (@CEmma670) October 28, 2024

But the damage was done. Now Stevenson won't be in the starting lineup against the Cardinals, though NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said that he will be active and is expected to sub in with CB Terell Smith