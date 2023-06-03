Bartolo Colón to be honored at retirement ceremony before Mets-Angels game in August

Former New York Mets pitcher Bartolo Colon throws the ceremonial first pitch before a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies, Sunday, May 7, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Bartolo Colón will get a proper MLB sendoff in August, almost a year after Colón announced his intention to retire from baseball, according to baseball insider Héctor Gómez,

Colón, who turned 50 in April, will reportedly be honored at a ceremony at Citi Field before an Aug. 26 game between the New York Mets and Los Angeles Angels. He pitched four years with the Angels from 2004-2007 and three years with the Mets from 2014-2016. Colón's career spanned 21 years and 11 different clubs.

He last saw MLB action in 2018 for the Texas Rangers, where he pitched 146.1 innings with a 5.78 ERA, 1.346 WHIP and 81 strikeouts. Colón has a career ERA of 4.12, WHIP of 1.312 and 2,535 career strikeouts. He made four All-Stars and was the 2005 Cy Young winner, his second with the Angels, after Colón led MLB with 21 wins.

But perhaps Colón was most known for his first and only career home run. He smacked a dinger over left field in a 2016 game for the Mets against the Padres.

Happy 50th birthday, Bartolo Colón!



Bartolo is still the oldest player in AL/NL history to hit their first home run! pic.twitter.com/KbsY0KGbUg — MLB Vault (@MLBVault) May 24, 2023

Although he's been out of MLB action for some time, Colón pitched 3.2 innings for Águilas Cibaeñas of the Dominican Professional Baseball League from 2018-2019 as well as 61.1 innings for Acereros de Monclova of the Mexican League in 2021. He also threw out the first pitch at the Mets' May 7 game against the Rockies on the seven-year anniversary of his iconic home run.