Bad beat: Giants' Devin Singletary slides down at 1-yard line to seal game when over would've hit with TD

Devin Singletary sealed the win for the New York Giants on Sunday afternoon in Cleveland, but he cost plenty of bettors and left fantasy points on the board in the process.

The New York Giants running back broke open a 43-yard run just before the two minute warning at Huntington Bank Field, which he could have easily taken into the end zone for a touchdown. Instead of simply walking in, however, Singletary gave himself up at the 1-yard line.

Devin Singletary understood the assignment. That should ice the game for the @Giants!



While that was enough to give them the 21-15 win — which was their first of the season and added to what was another stunning survivor pool elimination day across the league — it left the total points scored in the game at 36. That's painfully short of the 38 point total that was set by BetMGM. Had Singletary scored, the over would have hit and Singletary fantasy players would have added extra points to close out the early window of games.

Now in Singletary’s defense, his decision was the right one. By giving himself up, he ran the clock down to the two minute warning and then the Giants kneeled the clock out to end the game there. Had he scored, the Browns would have gotten the ball back. Even though they would’ve been down by 13 points, there was still a lot of time left on the clock for any number of things to happen.

Singletary finished with 65 rushing yards and a touchdown on 16 carries in the win for the Giants. Quarterback Daniel Jones went 24-of-34 for 236 yards, and he threw a pair of touchdowns to wide receiver Malik Nabers. With his two scores, Nabers became the youngest wide receiver in league history to make two touchdown catches in a single game. The win for the Giants came after an awful start to the day, too, when they committed a turnover and gave up a touchdown in the first 11 seconds of the contest.

Deshaun Watson went 21-of-37 for 196 yards with two touchdowns in the loss for the Browns, who dropped to 1-2 on the season. Amari Cooper caught both of those touchdown passes, and he finished with 86 yards on seven catches. Jerome Ford added 37 yards on 10 carries.