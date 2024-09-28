Auburn cheerleader welcomes Oklahoma with wild backflip kick to helmet of a player

New Mexico v Auburn AUBURN, ALABAMA - SEPTEMBER 14: A cheerleader with the Auburn Tigers waves their flag during their game against the New Mexico Lobos at Jordan-Hare Stadium on September 14, 2024 in Auburn, Alabama. (Photo by Michael Chang/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** (Michael Chang/Getty Images)

By Jack Baer, Yahoo Sports

The biggest hit of Auburn-Oklahoma came when the Sooners were running onto the field.

A fan caught video of the road team's pregame entrance at Jordan-Hare Stadium, and with it footage of an Auburn cheerleader unleashing a series of backflips that culminated with a wild kick to the helmet of Oklahoma defensive back Makari Vickers.

There are better ways to begin conference play, and much worse ways to audition for the next "John Wick" movie. We'll leave it to Auburn to explain why its cheerleader was trying to backflip his way through the entire Oklahoma roster.

Vickers is a sophomore who saw action in eight games as a true freshman last year, but hasn't recorded a stat in a game so far this season. He was a four-star recruit and Rivals' No. 10 cornerback in the country in the Class of 2023.

The hit wound up being something of an omen, as Auburn took a 14-7 lead into halftime against the No. 21 Sooners, with two long touchdown passes by restored starter Payton Thorne.

