Athens North? Eagles take another Georgia defender, stop CB Kelee Ringo's draft slide

PLAYERS IN PHOTOS Georgia defensive back Kelee Ringo (5) in the first half of Georgia's spring NCAA college football game, Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Brett Davis)

The Philadelphia Eagles had to have a chuckle. Yes, they took another Georgia defensive player, but it was probably just another value pick by GM Howie Roseman ... who happened to be a Bulldog.

Cornerback Kelee Ringo was considered one of the top cornerbacks in the draft by many, but he slipped not just out of the first round but out of the second day too. He was considered one of the best players available on day three and it didn't take long for him to be picked. The Eagles traded up to the third pick of the fourth round, 105th overall, before the draft resumed on Saturday.

The Eagles weren't going to let a Georgia player slip any further, apparently.

The Eagles have drafted five Georgia defensive players the last two drafts. This year, they took tackle Jalen Carter and edge rusher Nolan Smith in the first round. Last year they took tackle Jordan Davis in the first and linebacker Nakobe Dean with a third rounder. They added Ringo to their group on Saturday.

If you're going to gorge on one college defense, the Georgia defense of the past couple seasons is a good place to start. The Bulldogs won back-to-back championships. The 2021 defense in particular is viewed as one of the greatest in college history.

Ringo looks like a steal in the fourth round. He has good size and great speed, after running a 4.36 40-yard dash at the NFL scouting combine.

The Eagles were surely familiar with Ringo. They've done plenty of scouting on the Georgia defense the past couple years.