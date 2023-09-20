Astros / Brewers playoff bandwagons & Padres internal drama

Subscribe to The Bandwagon

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

Before bandwagoning the leaders of the AL West and NL Central, Hannah Keyser and Zach Crizer go through all of the MLB news of the week, including Shohei Ohtani’s sudden disappearance and infighting between the manager and front office of the San Diego Padres.

Hannah Keyser and Zach Crizer are back with another playoff preview episode of The Bandwagon, kicking off this one with the story of Shohei Ohtani's locker being emptied before the Angels put their star pitcher/designated hitter on the injured list for the rest of the season. (NOTE: This was recorded before the confirmation that Ohtani has had a procedure done on his elbow.)

The Boston Red Sox fired Chaim Bloom for doing the exact thing that he was hired to do, which was reduce payroll and build up the team’s farm system. Zach and Hannah how much of Bloom’s fate was sealed when he traded Mookie Betts after taking the job.

The Tampa Bay Rays seem confident that they’re getting a new stadium built by 2028…in the same place where their current stadium sits, which seems like it would solve few of their issues with drawing fans to the ballpark.

The San Diego Padres are watching a very disappointing season come to a close and all of baseball is wondering where it all went wrong. Now we’re seeing articles blaming A.J. Preller and Manny Machado, while Bob Melvin wonders if he’s about to be fired. Where did it go wrong for the Padres and how can they fix it? Should they run back the same group next season?

The playoff bandwagons continue, this time with the last two potential division winners. The Houston Astros (Hannah’s bandwagon) and the Milwaukee Brewers (Zach’s bandwagon) are completely different, but both teams are headed for the postseason and both teams are loaded with interesting talent, not to mention a couple of highly-regarded managers.

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts