Arch Manning to start at QB for No. 1 Texas in Week 4 against Louisiana-Monroe

UTSA v Texas AUSTIN, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 14: Arch Manning #16 of the Texas Longhorns warms up before the game against the UTSA Roadrunners at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on September 14, 2024 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images) (Tim Warner/Getty Images)

By Nick Bromberg, Yahoo Sports

Arch Manning will officially get the Week 4 start for No. 1 Texas.

Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian said Thursday that the redshirt freshman would be his starting QB. Manning played in relief of Quinn Ewers in a 56-7 Week 3 win over UTSA. Ewers left the game in the second quarter with an ab strain and had been considered questionable this week.

It’s unsurprising that Texas would play it safe with Ewers given the opponent on Saturday. The Longhorns are a 44.5-point favorite at home against Louisiana-Monroe.

Manning threw a TD pass on his first play of the game and ran for a 67-yard TD on his third snap after taking over for Ewers. He finished with five total touchdowns — four passing, one rushing — and didn’t play for much of the fourth quarter as Texas had such a big lead.

Manning's name recognition and his performance sent casual bettors into a frenzy. He's somehow the No. 7 favorite for the Heisman at BetMGM after Saturday's game, even though Sarkisian has made it clear that Ewers is still the team's No. 1 QB. Ewers was the Heisman favorite entering Week 3 after the Longhorns' win over Michigan in Week 2.

The ULM game is Texas’ last game before SEC play begins for the Longhorns. Ewers returned to Austin for another season in 2024 after Texas made the College Football Playoff for the first time in 2023 following a Big 12 title. Manning also elected to stay in Austin in 2024 as he entered the season as Texas’ No. 2 QB. Manning spent much of his first season at Texas as the team’s third-string QB behind Ewers and Maalik Murphy. Murphy, now at Duke, started two games for Ewers in 2023 and entered the transfer portal before the CFP.

