Appalachian State knocks off undefeated James Madison in OT

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 16 Richmond at James Madison HARRISONBURG, VA - NOVEMBER 16: James Madison Dukes helmets resting on the sidelines during the game between the Richmond Spiders and the James Madison Dukes on November 16, 2019, at Bridgeforth Stadium on Zane Showker Field in Harrisonburg, VA. (Photo by Lee Coleman/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

James Madison’s undefeated season came to an end on Saturday.

Appalachian State’s Kaedin Robinson caught a TD pass from Joey Aguilar to give the Mountaineers a 26-23 win in overtime over the 10-0 Dukes.

Robinson’s third-down catch was oh-so-close to being a touchback and a win for the Dukes. He barely got the ball across the goal line before he fumbled and the ball bounced out of bounds.

James Madison’s first loss of the season comes just days after their last-ditch attempt at full postseason eligibility was denied and on the same day the school hosted ESPN’s “College GameDay” for the first time.