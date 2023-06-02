Anthony Rendon will reportedly not face charges after post-game incident with Athletics fan

Los Angeles Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon (6) walks to the dugout against the Oakland Athletics during an opening day baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Thursday, March 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

Los Angeles Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon reportedly will not face charges following a run-in with an Oakland Athletics fan after a game in March, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The Oakland Police Department reportedly investigated charges of misdemeanor assault and misdemeanor battery, per the Los Angeles Times. A police spokesperson told the Times the case was now closed, and that no charges would be filed.

Rendon was involved with a tense back-and-forth with a fan following a March 30 game. Following the contest, a 2-1 loss by the Angels, video emerged in which Rendon grabbed the shirt of an Athletics fan. After a profane exchange, Rendon let the man's shirt go, but took a swipe at the fan as he backed away. Rendon's swipe did not make contact with the fan.

Warning: Video contains NSFW language.

Rendon was slated to address the exchange the following day, but declined after MLB said it would investigate the video. Following that investigation, the league handed Rendon a 5-game suspension. Rendon appealed, and the suspension was eventually lowered to 4 games.

Rendon is hitting .301/.415/.369 in 30 games. He returned from the suspension April 8, and hit .320 over the next 28 games before going on the Injured List due to a groin injury. Rendon has been sidelined since mid-May due to the injury, though is inching closer to a return.