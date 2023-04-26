Anthony Edwards cited for assault after allegedly hitting 2 women with folding chair at end of Game 5, per report

Anthony Edwards was cited for two cases of third-degree assault after allegedly hitting two women with a folding chair at the end of the Minnesota Timberwolves' series-clinching loss to the Denver Nuggets, according to Denver Sports' Jake Shapiro.

The incident allegedly occurred when the final buzzer sounded in Game 5 in Denver on Tuesday, a 112-109 Nuggets comeback win that ended the first-round series 4-1. Edwards missed an attempt at a would-be game-tying 3-pointer, then ran off the court as the other players exchanged handshakes.

At that point, Denver police allege Edwards picked up a chair and swung it, hitting a security guard in the back and a second worker after the chair was thrown. Both employees were reportedly injured, neither seriously, and asked to file charges against Edwards.

The incident seemed to be briefly captured on the NBA TV broadcast, in which Edwards can be seen holding a chair at around the 21-second mark:

Anthony Edwards misses the game-tying 3 and running straight to the locker room, as the Minnesota Timberwolves are now officially eliminated from the NBA 2023 Playoffs. With replays. pic.twitter.com/Ei6ozbzjvc — hoops bot (@hoops_bot) April 26, 2023

Denver police reportedly stopped the Timberwolves bus after the game to cite Edwards.

The Timberwolves responded to the allegations with a brief statement Wednesday, saying they were aware of the incident and still gathering information: