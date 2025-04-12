Anthony Edwards can play Timberwolves' regular season finale after NBA rescinds technical foul

Timberwolves Grizzlies Basketball Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards warms up before an NBA basketball game against the Memphis Grizzlies Thursday, April 10, 2025, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill) (Brandon Dill/AP)
By Ian Casselberry, Yahoo Sports

Anthony Edwards won't miss the Minnesota Timberwolves' regular season finale due to suspension.

The NBA announced on Saturday that a technical foul called on Edwards during Friday's 117-91 win over the Brooklyn Nets has been rescinded upon review. That would have been Edwards' 18th technical foul of the season, which carries a one-game suspension and would have kept him from playing in Sunday's matchup versus the Utah Jazz.

Any player who has accumulated 16 technical fouls during a season earns a one-game penalty. Every two technicals from that point draws another suspension.

Sunday's game is an important one for the T-Wolves, who can either earn a playoff berth or have to participate in the play-in tournament to earn the No. 7 or No. 8 seed. Minnesota could also finish as high as fourth in the Western Conference standings, which would mean hosting a first-round playoff series.

