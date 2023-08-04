Anthony Davis reportedly signs three-year, $186 max extension to stay with Lakers

DENVER NUGGETS VS LOS ANGELES LAKERS, NBA PLAYOFFS LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 20: Anthony Davis (3) of the Los Angeles Lakers runs back to the defensive end against the Denver Nuggets during the first quarter of the Western Conference finals game 3 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Saturday, May 20, 2023. (Photo by AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post) (AAron Ontiveroz/Denver Post via Getty Images)

By Chris Cwik, Yahoo Sports

The Los Angeles Lakers are keeping Anthony Davis around through the 2028 NBA season. Davis reportedly inked a three-year, $186 max extension to stay with the team Friday, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Davis, 30, averaged 25.9 points and 12.5 rebounds in 54 games with Los Angeles last season.

This story will be updated.

