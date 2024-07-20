Angels OF Mike Trout set to begin rehab assignment on Tuesday with Triple-A Salt Lake

Baltimore Orioles v Los Angeles Angels ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 24: Mike Trout #27 of the Los Angeles Angels runs during a MLB baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on April 24, 2024 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Ric Tapia/Getty Images) (Ric Tapia/Getty Images)

Mike Trout is expected to begin a rehab assignment on Tuesday, nearly three months after the Los Angeles Angels outfielder underwent surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his left knee.

According to MLB.com's Rhett Bollinger, Trout will first face live pitching this weekend at the Angels' Spring Training complex in Arizona and then report to Triple-A Salt Lake.

The Salt Lake Bees begin a six-game homestand on Tuesday and if all goes well, Trout could be back up with the Angels when they begin a series with the Oakland A's on Thursday.

Trout has not played for the Angels since April 29 and could have played through the injury, but decided on surgery because being slotted only as a designated hitter would've had him playing through pain.

When it was announced in late April that Trout would have surgery, the three-time AL MVP was tied for the MLB lead in home runs with 10 and hitting .220/.325/.541.

Aside from working to get back in the Angels' lineup, Trout has kept busy off the field. Trout and his wife welcomed their second child in late June and the big-time weather fanatic also filmed a promotional video for the recently released "Twisters" movie.

This won't be Trout's first time in Salt Lake. He played 20 games with the Bees in 2012, hitting .403 with a home run and 13 RBIs before getting called up and beginning his MLB career.