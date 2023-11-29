Angel Reese will return to LSU's lineup vs. Virginia Tech after 4-game absence

Colorado v LSU LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 6: Angel Reese #10 of the LSU Lady Tigers is seen before the game against the Colorado Buffaloes in the Naismith Hall of Fame Series at T-Mobile Arena on November 6, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images) (Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

Angel Reese's mysterious four-game absence has come to an end.

LSU women's basketball coach Kim Mulkey announced during a media session that Reese will return to the lineup on Thursday when the No. 7 Tigers take on Virginia Tech in a rematch of the 2023 Final Four. She didn't say whether Reese would start or come off the bench.

Kim Mulkey says Angel Reese will be available to play tomorrow.#LSU pic.twitter.com/R18LK92HbX — Cory Diaz (@ByCoryDiaz) November 29, 2023

Reese hasn't played since Mulkey benched her midway through LSU's win over Kent State on Nov. 14. Mulkey said it was a "coach's decision," and would not elaborate further. Reese then missed the Nov. 17 game against Southeastern Louisiana and the Nov. 20 game against Texas Southern, both LSU wins. The Tigers then flew to the Cayman Islands for the Cayman Islands Classic, but Reese didn't join them, missing wins against Niagara and Virginia.

Through all of this, Mulkey has repeatedly declined to discuss why Reese has been benched. But around the time Reese was benched, major behind-the-scenes drama began to spill out on social media. The mothers of several players (including Reese) began an Instagram posting war, and soon after several former LSU players entered the fray.