Andrew Wiggins misses Warriors game after slamming his finger in car door

NBA players aren't immune to the pain of slamming your fingers or hand with a car door, but it sure matters more to their day job.

Golden State Warriors wing Andrew Wiggins missed Thursday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers after slamming his car door on his right index finger in the morning, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr told reporters before the game.

Wiggins reportedly participated in the Warriors' shootaround to test the finger, but opted against playing. Fortunately, Kerr described the issue as a short-term one.

It's been that sort of season for the Warriors, who entered Thursday with a record of 8-10 and out of the NBA's in-season tournament. The team lost two other meaningful contributors in a loss to the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday, with Chris Paul exiting with a nerve injury in his lower leg and Gary Payton II tearing his right calf.

Both players were out Thursday.

Wiggins had already been having a difficult season, entering Thursday averaging career lows in points per game (12.8), assists (1.2), steals (0.3), field goal percentage (43.4%), 3-point percentage (26.7%) and minutes per game (27.2).