Andre Agassi notches win in professional pickleball debut with star Anna Leigh Waters

Andre Agassi Hosts Life Time's First Pickleball Open Play Day In Las Vegas LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 12: Andre Agassi attends Life Time's first Pickleball Open Play Day at Life Time Green Valley on April 12, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Life Time) (Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Life Time)
By Kate Magdziuk, Yahoo Sports

Tennis legend and eight-time Grand Slam Champion Andre Agassi walked away with a win in his professional pickleball debut on Wednesday, alongside star Anna Leigh Waters in the mixed pro doubles event at the U.S. Open Pickleball. The pair walked away with a 2-1 win against youngsters Tristan Dussault and Stevie Petropouleas, advancing to the third round of the tournament, taking place in Naples, Florida.

"Coming out with Anna Leigh, I was as nervous as a gypsy with a mortgage," Agassi joked in his post-win interview. No doubt, he chose the perfect partner with whom to make his debut; Waters, 18, is the No. 1 ranked women's pickleball player in the world, having gone pro at the astounding age of 12.

Though Agassi and Waters walked away with the win, Dussault and Petropouleas didn't make things easy for them, clawing their way back after a 0-1 start to follow up with a 11-9 victory to force a third match. Agassi and Waters won the final game 11-7 to advance and will play their next match against Trang Huynh-McClain and Len Yangvs.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!