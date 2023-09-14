Alex Rodriguez reportedly ratted out Manny Ramirez, Ryan Braun as Biogenesis clients to DEA

2007 MLB All-Star Game SAN FRANCISCO - JULY 10: American League All-Star Alex Rodriguez #13 of the New York Yankees talks with Manny Ramirez #24 of the Boston Red Sox during the 78th Major League Baseball All-Star Game at AT&T Park on July 10, 2007 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

The memory has faded after nine or so years, but there was once a time when Alex Rodriguez was at war with MLB over his ties to the infamous Biogenesis clinic, which supplied him and a large number of other players with performance-enhancing drugs.

A detailed report from ESPN published Wednesday unearthed a previously unreported episode from that contentious time in 2013 and 2014, when the New York Yankees star — who now enjoys a broadcasting gig with ESPN and co-ownership of the NBA's Minnesota Timberwolves — walked into the DEA's Miami office and started naming names.

Specifically, Rodriguez reportedly named Manny Ramirez, Ryan Braun and one unnamed All-Star player as PED clients tied to Biogenesis. The unnamed All-Star has reportedly never positive for PEDs or suspended by MLB. The DEA reportedly already had Ramirez and Braun on its radar.

The meeting on Jan. 29, 2014 was reportedly part of a "Queen for a Day" arrangement with prosecutors. The gist was anything Rodriguez told the authorities could not be used against him in future legal proceedings, but he also had to tell the truth or face potential charges of lying to federal agents.

In addition to naming Ramirez, Braun and the unnamed player, Rodriguez reportedly admitted to the following:

Paying Biogenesis head Anthony Bosch $12,000 per month for a doping protocol of testosterone creams, testosterone gummies and human growth hormone between 2010 and 2012.

Receiving performance-enhancing drugs from his cousin Yuri Sucart Sr. for at least a decade, until firing him for allegedly spending $250,000 to $500,000 in a frivolous manner.

The identity of the married Sucart's girlfriend.

Paying Bosch to hide his involvement with funding sources that included petty cash from the Yankee's team secretary.

Lying to Yankees president Randy Levine about knowing Bosch in Nov. 2012, a month before the Biogenesis scandal was reported.

Illegally receiving Cialis and Viagra from Bosch for "fun."

Rodriguez had previously never admitted to using PEDs received from Bosch, and had denied a "60 Minutes" report that he had leaked documents connecting Braun and former Yankee Francisco Cervelli to the scandal.

As promised, Rodriguez never saw legal consequences for his involvement with Biogenesis, while Bosch eventually pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute testosterone in Oct. 2014 and was sentenced to four years in prison, earning release in 2016.

The DEA meeting came after Rodriguez was suspended the entire 2014 season by MLB, which also suspended Braun, Nelson Cruz, Jhonny Peralta and many others for their involvement in Biogenesis. Other Biogenesis clients such as Melky Cabrera and Yasmani Grandal had already served 50-game suspensions for PEDs.

Ramirez had already retired by 2014, but served two 50-game suspensions for PEDs in 2009 and 2012.

Rodriguez has enjoyed something of a public rehabilitation since retiring from MLB, making headlines by dating (and breaking up with) Jennifer Lopez, buying a minority stake in the Timberwolves and WNBA's Minnesota Lynx and years of work with ESPN. However, the Biogenesis cloud still hangs over him in at least one noticeable manner, as he has come nowhere close to the votes needed for enshrinement in the Baseball Hall of Fame.

This report probably won't help in that area.