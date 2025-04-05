Alex Ovechkin confirms he refused to break Wayne Gretzky's all-time goal record with an empty net

WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 04: Alex Ovechkin #8 of the Washington Capitals celebrates after scoring his 894th career NHL goal in the third period against the Chicago Blackhawks at Capital One Arena on April 04, 2025 in Washington, DC. Ovechkin's goal ties him with Wayne Gretzky for the all-time goal scoring record. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Alex Ovechkin wants to break Wayne Gretzky's all-time goals record the right way.

The Washington Capitals star had an opportunity to not only scored his unprecedented 895th career goal, but do it as part of a hat trick. He had two goals early in the third period to tie Gretzky at 894, but Chicago pulled its goalie while down 4-3 and gave him too good of an opportunity with an empty net.

Ovechkin could be seen telling Washington head coach Spencer Carberry he didn't want to come in, and confirmed he was doing so after the game. It was an understandable decision, as Ovechkin's next goal will be a highlight reel for decades to come.

You don't want that to be an empty-netter.

Alex Ovechkin told Spencer Carberry he didn’t want to score on an empty net for 895. A true legend 👏 pic.twitter.com/64LiP1XfNk — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) April 5, 2025

One player who did stay in was Capitals rookie Ryan Leonard, who notched his first career goal in his third career game.

RYAN LEONARD FIRST NHL GOAL ALERT 🚨 pic.twitter.com/qoI1Wxwe82 — NHL (@NHL) April 5, 2025

Chicago put goalie Spencer Knight back in the game after that, so Ovechkin came back in and nearly got the hat trick anyway. He got four shot attempts off in the final two minutes and was agonizingly close to the record-breaking goal, but Knight had other plans.

The Capital One Arena crowd booed Knight for his efforts.

We were THIS close to seeing Ovechkin break the record with a hat trick goal on home ice 😳 pic.twitter.com/WiGxUcM9UR — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) April 5, 2025

Ovechkin didn't get the hat trick, but the Capitals did get a 5-3 win. He now has six games remaining in the regular season to surpass Gretzky, with his next opportunity on Sunday on the road against the New York Islanders. If he wants to do it at home, he'll have to wait until Thursday against the Carolina Hurricanes.

The whole moments clearly means a lot to Ovechkin, so it's no surprise he only plans to break a record that has stood for two-and-a-half decade with a goaltender in front of him. Gretzky and NHL commissioner Gary Bettman will continue to follow him until he does so, with Gretzky cheering him on.