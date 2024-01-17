Alabama's transfer portal woes, Ohio State finds a new AD & will Jim Harbaugh stay at Michigan?

Subscribe to The College Football Enquirer

Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde kick off the podcast examining where Jim Harbaugh could be coaching in 2024 after interesting language was found in his Michigan contract. The former 49ers head coach has already taken interviews with the Los Angeles Chargers and Atlanta Falcons. With a couple rules violations this past year, Harbaugh and his team are exploring all options including trying to get rid of a strict liability clause in his current contract.

Nick Saban’s retirement has snowballed into panic for the Alabama faithful. The Crimson Tide have seen over 20 players enter the transfer portal looking for a new home this offseason. One of the main drawbacks of losing a coach is losing players that he recruited as well.

In Big Ten news, Ohio State has hired Ross Bjork to be their next Athletic Director. This move reminds the guys of Bjork overseeing Hugh Freeze at Ole Miss and the deception that the two weaved while working together.

Toledo football head coach Jason Candle has been surrounded with buzz this offseason, the latest being from Ohio State. The trend of hiring Group of Five head coaches to a Power Five staff is starting to catch on more and more, with Alabama hiring two talented G5 coaches this offseason. The guys examine this trend and how it impacts the sport.

To close out the show, The People's Court chimes in on the most expensive bottle of scotch sold.

1:00 - Jim Harbaugh: stay at Michigan or go to the NFL?

25:46 - Alabama is being cleaned out by the transfer portal

40:40 - Ohio State hires Ross Bjork as their new AD

51:05 - Will Ohio State hire Jason Candle from Toledo?

57:24 - College sports hits Capitol Hill again

1:01:38 - The People’s Court: $2 million scotch

