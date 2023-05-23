Aaron Rodgers 'tweaked' calf during Jets OTAs, doesn't believe it's 'too serious'

CORRECTS CITY AND STATE - New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers performs stretching drills with his teammates at the NFL football team's practice facility, Tuesday, May 23, 2023, in Florham Park, N.J. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

New York Jets fans were holding their breath on Tuesday when it appeared that their new quarterback, Aaron Rodgers, had injured his leg while participating in organized team activities. But fortunately for the fans and Rodgers, it doesn't seem to be anything major.

Rodgers addressed the media after watching team practice from the sideline for most of the day and assuaged everyone's fears. He'd just "tweaked" his calf during warmups and decided it was wiser for him to take a veteran day than push it too far.

Aaron Rodgers says he tweaked his calf today at practice



He does not believe it is a serious issue pic.twitter.com/7nbOMD5hbt — Jets Videos (@snyjets) May 23, 2023

Rodgers said that he doesn't really know what he was doing when his calf twinged, but thinks he was running and doesn't expect it to keep him out long. And even if it does end up being a more serious injury than just a "tweak," it's only May. He would have three months to recover before anyone gets concerned about him missing any regular season time.

Zach Wilson, the Jets' former starting QB, took first-team reps while Rodgers was out on Tuesday. Wilson will presumably continue doing that if Rodgers needs an extra day or two to rest his calf.