Aaron Rodgers is playing QB musical chairs + Do WR deals make the Bengals better? | Inside Coverage

By Jason Fitz,Frank Schwab,Jori Epstein, Yahoo Sports

Jason Fitz, Jori Epstein and Frank Schwab are back with another edition of Inside Coverage. They start with a conversation about the Cincinnati Bengals paying Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, discussing what it means for their Super Bowl chances and how it affects Trey Hendrickson's contract negotiantions. Then, they move on to a riveting discussion on the NFL teams that are still looking for a quarterback. Who will be left without a spot in this game on QB musical chairs? Where do Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson end up? Will Kirk Cousins sit behind Michael Penix Jr. or will he be traded? All that and more on today's episode!

(3:35) - Was extending Chase & Higgins the right move?

(25:50) - Why the Falcons are keeping Kirk Cousins

(31:00) - Is Aaron Rodgers a good fit for the Vikings?

(43:50) - Is Aaron Rodgers a good fit for the Steelers?

(52:20) - Could Russell Wilson be left without a starting job?

