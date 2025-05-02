The Aaron Judge vs Barry Bonds debate, Standings Golf + The Good, The Bad & The Uggla | Baseball Bar-B-Cast

Aaron Judge is the best player in the MLB. Jake and Jordan say he's probably a lock for the Hall of Fame. So what is there to debate? What about when you compare him to hitters of the past? The Judge vs. Bonds debate. How does Aaron Judge stack up against Barry Bonds, and are they really in the same category? The answer might surprise you.

Plus, Standings Golf is back! The guys, hesitantly, make their picks for this year's Standings Golf matchup. If you forgot exactly what that is, don't worry, they give you a reminder.

And you waited all week for it. The Good, The Bad and The Uggla!

All of this and more on today's Baseball Bar-B-Cast

(2:12) - Standings Golf

(28:43) - Judge vs Bonds Debate

(46:38) - The Good, The Bad & The Uggla

(1:02:57) - Naming Sweeps

