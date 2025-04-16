Aaron Judge to headline Team USA for 2026 + “Hoo Lee Gans” founder chats fan group

By Yahoo Sports Staff,Jake Mintz,Jordan Shusterman, Yahoo Sports

Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman react to the news that Aaron Judge will captain Team USA in the 2026 World Baseball Classic. Is he the missing piece Team USA needs to win? The boys then The boys then attempt to predict the Team USA roster for the WBC.

Jake and Jordan then bring on “Hoo Lee Gans” founder Kyle Smeallie to chat the inpsiration behind baseball’s newest fan group.

Later, Jake gives Jordan some baseball trivia and the boys break down news around the league, including Alex Bregman’s perfect day.

(2:30) - Why Jackie Robinson Day should be thought provoking

(8:00) - Predicting Team USA 2026 WBC roster

(38:00) - “Hoo Lee Gans” founder joins the show

(52:15) - Baseball trivia

(59:30) - News around the league

