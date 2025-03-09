Aaron Jones reportedly returning to Vikings on 2-year, $20 million deal

The Minnesota Vikings are getting a key member of their offense back for 2025.
Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, former Pro Bowl running back Aaron Jones has agreed to return to the Vikings on a two-year, $20 million contract.
