8 new holiday movies to stream in 2024 on Netflix, Hulu, Disney+ and more

Baby, it's cold outside! Who wants to go all the way to the movie theater to catch a Christmas movie these days? Thankfully, you really don't need to, because there are so many new holiday movies hitting streaming this month. From the steamy new Netflix film The Merry Gentlemen with A Cinderella Story's prince charming Chad Michael Murray to Ben Stiller's bittersweet holiday film Nutcrackers, this holiday season seems slated to be the cinematic gift that keeps on giving — especially for Mean Girls fans.

So get ready to curl up on the couch with some cocoa! Here are eight holiday movies headed straight to streaming worth checking out this season.

Hot Frosty (now streaming on Netflix)

Mean Girls actress (and Hallmark movie royalty) Lacey Chabert plays a widow who accidentally brings a snowman to life with some Christmas magic in Hot Frosty. Oh yeah, the snowman? He's hot and played by Dustin Milligan, who you might recognize as Ted from Schitt's Creek. This silly, steamy Christmas movie is out now on Netflix.

An Almost Christmas Story (now streaming on Disney+)

This new animated short film follows a young owl who gets lost after seeking shelter inside the tree destined to be sent to Rockefeller Center. The heartwarming story also has a star-studded voice cast, featuring Jim Gaffigan, Mamoudou Athie, Natasha Lyonne and John C. Reilly. An Almost Christmas Story is out now on Disney+.

The Merry Gentlemen (now streaming on Netflix)

Netflix is really turning up the heat this holiday season… In The Merry Gentlemen, a professional dancer heads home for the holidays to help save her parents' small-town performance venue — by putting on a Chippendales-style dance show. Britt Robertson and Chad Michael Murray star in this sexy new Christmas movie, now streaming on Netflix.

Dear Santa (Nov. 25 on Paramount+)

When a dyslexic boy accidentally addresses his letter to Santa to Satan instead, he gets a visit from the big man below himself, and the promise of three wishes — in exchange for his soul. Jack Black stars in this raunchy Christmas comedy from the minds behind Dumb & Dumber. Dear Santa premieres Nov. 25 on Paramount+.

Our Little Secret (Nov. 27 on Netflix)

Lindsay Lohan is back for another Netflix holiday movie with Our Little Secret — opposite Kristin Chenoweth! When she finds out her current boyfriend's sister is dating her ex, Avery must navigate her first Christmas with the family and keep her secret. Our Little Secret premieres Nov. 27 on Netflix.

Sweethearts (Nov. 28 on Max)

Why not watch a Thanksgiving movie before skipping straight to Christmas? Sweethearts follows two best friends and college freshmen with one goal to accomplish over Thanksgiving break: break up with their high school significant others. Kiernan Shipka, Nico Hiraga and Caleb Hearon star in this coming-of-age comedy. Sweethearts premieres Thanksgiving Day (Nov. 28) on Max.

Nutcrackers (Nov. 29 on Hulu)

After his sister passes away unexpectedly, a businessman and chronic bachelor is tasked with taking care of his four unruly nephews over the holiday season. Ben Stiller and Linda Cardellini star in this bittersweet comedy, premiering Nov. 29 on Hulu.