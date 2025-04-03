76ers star Tyrese Maxey to reportedly miss the rest of the season due to finger injury

By Chris Cwik, Yahoo Sports

The Philadelphia 76ers' disappointing year can't end soon enough. Roughly a month after star center Joel Embiid was ruled out for the rest of the season, the team announced Tyrese Maxey will follow that same path. Maxey is expected to miss the rest of the season due to a finger tendon injury, ESPN's Shams Charania reported Thursday.

Maxey, 24, has been out since March 3 due to the issue. The star guard tried to rehab the injury, but is reportedly still dealing with discomfort.

Maxey was in the midst of yet another strong season prior to the injury. After winning the NBA's Most Improved Player award last season, Maxey averaged 26.3 points and 6.1 assists in 52 games this year.

With the 76ers sitting at 23-53 and already eliminated from the playoffs, Maxey will focus on resting in hopes that he is fully recovered at the start of the 2025-26 NBA season.

This story will be updated.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!