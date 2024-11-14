5 stats that prove why Stephen Curry is the best player since Michael Jordan | The Big Number

By Tom Haberstroh,Dan Devine, Yahoo Sports

On the latest episode of The Big Number, Tom Haberstroh & Dan Devine look at Steph Curry’s incredible offensive impact on the Golden State Warriors. With just as much offensive dominance both on and off the ball, is Steph the greatest offensive player since Michael Jordan? Even more so than LeBron James?

But it’s not just Steph Curry giving the Warriors the boost they need to be title contenders—Golden State is over a dozen players deep with other stars with as Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins which Dan highlights with four more numbers.

Tom & Dan end the show with some over/under predictions for Golden State throughout the rest of the NBA season.

(01:35) The Big Number: 124.2

(15:40) 4 stats that prove Golden State are title contenders

(29:45) Warriors over/unders

