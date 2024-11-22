49ers QB Brock Purdy did not practice on Friday, putting Week 12 status in question

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 17: Brock Purdy #13 of the San Francisco 49ers warms up before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Levi's Stadium on November 17, 2024 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy did not practice on Friday, which puts his status for Week 12's matchup with the Green Bay Packers into uncertainty.

While the 49ers have not yet made an official announcement, the NFL has listed Purdy as out on its injury report. He was previously listed as questionable, but has apparently been downgraded.

Right shoulder soreness limited Purdy in practice on Wednesday and Thursday, and he did not participate in the team's final practice session before traveling to Green Bay.

Brock Purdy is NOT practicing as 49ers final session underway in rain before flight to Green Bay — Cam Inman (@CamInman) November 22, 2024

General manager John Lynch told KNBR on Friday that Purdy had an MRI and described his status for Sunday as "tenuous."

"Hopefully, he makes progress, and we can have a shot at this weekend, but we'll see," Lynch said. "I think it's tenuous."

At Thursday's practice, Purdy's participation consisted of soft throws while San Francisco's other three quarterbacks went through drills with QB coach Brian Griese. Purdy stopped after approximately five minutes, had his shoulder worked on by trainers and went back to the locker room, according to reporters on the scene.

Brock Purdy shuts himself down mid practice. pic.twitter.com/RITVVT967p — Grant Cohn (@grantcohn) November 21, 2024

Purdy was hit on his right shoulder during last week's 20–17 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. He finished the game, yet did not make any throws over 10 yards following the hit. There was no indication afterward that Purdy was hurt.

If Purdy can't play on Sunday, Brandon Allen will likely start at quarterback for San Francisco with Joshua Dobbs backing him up.

Additionally, defensive end Nick Bosa is listed as out on the injury report due to hip and oblique issues. Bosa suffered the injury in practice on Nov. 6 and played through the injury in Week 10's matchup with Tampa Bay.

He left last week's matchup with the Seahawks in the third quarter and did not return. Following the game, Bosa told reporters that he hurt his oblique while compensating for the hip injury.