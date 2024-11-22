In the 3rd quarter, Steelers at Browns turned into a snow globe in a Cleveland blizzard

Cleveland Browns linebacker Jordan Hicks (58) reacts after stopping the Pittsburgh Steelers on downs in the second half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard) (David Richard/AP)
By Frank Schwab, Yahoo Sports

The first half of Thursday night’s game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers had a few snow flurries, and that was novel. It was the first snow of the NFL season.

Then in the second half, it really turned into the first snow game of the NFL season.

The Browns and Steelers suddenly were playing in a snow globe in the third quarter. The snow started coming down harder and harder. It collected on Steelers coach Mike Tomlin’s hat and his beard as well.

The game was ugly in many ways, but the setting was beautiful for those who love football games in the snow.

The Steelers had a long drive in the third quarter when the snow really started to come down, and Russell Wilson completed a few passes even though it was tougher to see who caught them and what yard line they were at.

At the end of the drive Chris Boswell hit a short field goal, and it was impossible to see on the broadcast if it went through. Even Al Michaels on the Amazon Prime Video broadcast wasn’t sure.

“Boswell’s kick … if you can find it … is good,” Michaels said. “I lost sight of it.”

After Boswell’s field goal Amazon turned on the virtual lines and hashmarks on the field, because it was impossible to see the actual lines and numbers on the field.

Football in Cleveland and other cities through the Midwest is supposed to look like it did on Thursday night.

